I read this morning, January 25th, that yesterday House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to two Democratic representatives, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell.
As part of his justification McCarthy said, “Integrity matters…”
Since hypocrisy is one of the traits I least respect I hope I can forget that I read that this morning; I was hoping to eat breakfast without vomiting.

Carl Anderson,
Pocatello

