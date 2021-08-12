Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
America is a leader in innovation. This truth is evidenced by the United States’ remarkable march toward energy independence, which has been fostered by an “all-of-the-above” strategy.
In 2019, the United States became a net-energy exporter for the first time in nearly 70 years—a position maintained through last year. This success owes largely to shale natural gas development, but it is also a result of significant gains in solar and wind production, which account for the largest share of renewable energies. Last year, a record 12% of U.S. energy was supplied by renewables.
Continued growth, both in bridge fuels like natural gas and renewables like solar and wind, will require continued infrastructure investment. That is why it is encouraging that leaders in Washington and the White House reached a tentative infrastructure agreement that includes funding for key clean-energy resources.
Conventional wisdom posits that clean energy is a “Democrat issue.” In reality, it is supported across the political spectrum, and conservative voters—especially the upcoming generation of young, forward-looking leaders—strongly support investing in our country’s capabilities. A Pew Research poll last month found nearly three-quarters of Republican and Republican-leaning independents support increasing reliance on solar and nearly two-thirds support more wind power.
Republican leaders in Washington, including Idaho’s Senator Mike Crapo and Senator James Risch, have an opportunity to reinforce the GOP’s position as the “party of energy independence” by supporting the infrastructure framework formulated by Congress’ “Group of 10,” which includes lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle.
This framework seeks $1.2 trillion of infrastructure investment, which includes funding for clean-energy resources necessary to support an all-of-the-above energy portfolio. If passed, this plan will help create jobs of the future, create reliable access to affordable energy sources and better ensure that Idaho and the United States remain global energy leaders.
I encourage Senator Crapo and Senator Risch to put good policy ahead of partisan politics and help get this important infrastructure agreement signed into law.