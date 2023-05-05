Seth Odell Stacey

 Idaho Department of Correction Photo

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a Twin Falls Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from the facility.

Seth Odell Stacey, IDOC #69265, left the reentry center, near Washington Street South and Park Avenue, at 9:15 a.m. Friday. He is 40 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants and sunglasses.

