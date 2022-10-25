Nuclear Research-Idaho

Hot cell operators Dawnette Hunter, left, and Scot White manipulate radioactive material from behind 4-foot-thick leaded glass at the Hot Fuel Examination Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory, about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Nov. 29, 2018. The U.S. Department of Energy said Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, the Idaho National Laboratory will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development.

 Keith Riddler - staff, AP

The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday.

The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that includes some $375 billion over a decade to fight climate change. The money will support nearly a dozen projects at the lab’s Advanced Test Reactor and Materials Fuels Complex.

