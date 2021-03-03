POCATELLO — An Inkom man will spend at least 30 days in jail for bludgeoning the former Marsh Valley School District superintendent with a baseball bat last summer, according to court records.
David Lance Battson, 51, on Tuesday was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Bannock County Jail and two years on misdemeanor probation for attacking former Marsh Valley Superintendent Marvin Hansen with a Louisville Slugger, breaking the bat during the altercation, on June 24, 2020, after unfounded allegations surfaced that Hansen had forced himself on Battson’s wife.
Battson was originally charged with felony aggravated battery for attacking Hansen and misdemeanor malicious injury to property for damaging a window at the district’s main office in Arimo where the incident unfolded.
On Jan. 13, the felony aggravated battery charge was dismissed and Battson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery.
The altercation between Battson and Hansen began after Battson saw Hansen talking on his cell phone outside of the district’s main office, crossed the opposite lane of travel in his pickup truck, accelerated up onto the sidewalk and came to a sudden stop a few yards from where Hansen was standing, Hansen told the Idaho State Journal last June.
After exiting the truck armed with the baseball bat, Battson struck Hansen once in the rib cage before striking him on the top of the head, Hansen said.
Battson told responding Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he struck Hansen several times over the head with the bat until it broke into two pieces. Battson then dug his fingers into Hansen’s eyes, police said.
Hansen grabbed the larger half of the broken bat and began to retreat back toward the district office building, police reports say. It was at this juncture that Battson folded his truck seat forward and retrieved a tire iron, Hansen said.
Hansen said he locked himself inside his office in the district building and phoned police, one of several calls the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said it received about the incident.
In an effort to enter the district office building Battson smashed a glass door with the tire iron but cut his elbow in the process, police said.
Following his unsuccessful entrance, Battson walked across the street, sat on the sidewalk and waited for sheriff’s deputies to arrive. He told the deputies it was pointless to flee considering everybody at the district office knew who he was. Deputies found Hansen in his office with his eye swollen and holding a bandage to his bloody head.
Both Battson and Hansen were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Hansen sustained broken ribs and a concussion as a result of the attack and remained hospitalized at PMC overnight, he said.
Battson was treated at PMC and then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remained incarcerated until posting a $10,000 bond the day after the incident.
In addition to the jail time and two years of probation, Battson was ordered to pay approximately $750 in fines.
Last month, Hansen and Marsh Valley settled a pay dispute that had culminated in Hansen filing a tort claim against the district indicating he would seek $500,000 in damages if a civil suit were filed.
The Marsh Valley School District Board of Trustees ultimately voted to buy out Hansen’s remaining contact with the district that was set to expire at the end of June for $27,500 in order to avoid the suit.