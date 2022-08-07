A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday.
The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said.
The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport him to the hospital, Bonneville County Search and Rescue reported.
About 30 responders from Bonneville County Search and Rescue, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and the Central and Idaho Falls fire departments responded and moved the injured motorcyclist across the rough terrain to the waiting air ambulance, authorities said.
The motorcyclist was airlifted via Air Idaho to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported.
An adult female member of Bonneville County Search and Rescue suffered minor injuries during the incident. She was transported via personal vehicle to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for treatment.
"It just goes to show the heart and sacrifice it takes to willingly help someone who ends up in a situation such as this. Our thoughts are with our member as they recover," Bonneville County Search and Rescue stated via Facebook.
The names of the injured motorcyclist and search and rescue member have not been released.