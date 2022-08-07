Motorcyclist rescued

Emergency responders move an injured motorcyclist through Bonneville County's backcountry on Saturday to a nearby Air Idaho helicopter for transport to a local hospital.

 Bonneville County Search and Rescue Photo

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday.

The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said.