As mayor of Idaho Falls, I was proud to join with other mayors representing Idaho cities and towns to thank our U.S. senators for their work on the infrastructure package that is already helping to strengthen Idaho communities across the state. This is the kind of leadership and bipartisan collaboration Idahoans would like to see more of in Washington.
Infrastructure is one of the most important and challenging issues of our times, impacting everything from the quality of life in our communities to the strength of our economy to carbon reduction and clean energy efforts. The historic investments made by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help cities like Idaho Falls continue to modernize and upgrade our essential infrastructure, creating jobs, supporting local businesses, spurring economic growth and making our communities better places to live, work and play.
Just like the rest of the country, much of Idaho’s transportation infrastructure is aging and, in some cases, falling into disrepair. This has created inconveniences, like worsening traffic congestion, and can pose even more serious health and safety threats if left unaddressed. Thanks to the new infrastructure law, however, Idaho is set to receive $1.9 billion to build, modernize and maintain our network of roads and highways, as well as an additional $225 million to construct and repair bridges statewide.
Not only will these infrastructure investments yield immediate safety and quality-of-life improvements for Idahoans, but they will also help local officials and communities build the foundation for sustainable population growth in the coming years. A safer, cleaner and more modern transportation infrastructure will also help support the efficient delivery of goods and services to Idaho communities, strengthening our entire economy.
As we outlined in our letter to Sens. Crapo and Risch, the infrastructure bill they supported will also improve water and wastewater systems in our state and across the country. These investments are critical to help ensure clean, safe drinking water for Idaho residents and businesses, especially among rural communities. It should go without saying that clean drinking water should be something that everyone has access to, but unfortunately that isn’t always the case for some of our hardest-to-reach communities; the infrastructure law is working to change that.
These investments alone are transformational, but they are really just scratching the surface of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Also included in the landmark legislation is $100 million for Idaho to expand broadband internet, $30 million to build out our state’s network of electric vehicle charging stations and access to another $2.5 billion in grants for Idaho and other states to continue developing EV infrastructure, and major new investments in developing clean energy resources for our state.
These investments will go a long way in helping build a stronger, cleaner and more economically prosperous future for Idahoans and all Americans. I’m grateful to Sens. Crapo and Risch who stepped up to work across the aisle to address this critical priority.
Rebecca Casper is currently serving her third term as mayor of Idaho Falls.