The Democrats want to pass a massive, multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill which could be as high as four trillion dollars that has very little to do with infrastructure. Only about 10% is planned to be used for roads, bridges, airports, mass transportation and etc. The bulk of the spending is to implement the Democrat’s Green New Deal.
Joseph Goebbel, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, was correct when he said if you tell a big enough lie and tell it long enough, people will come to believe it. The Democrat’s big lie that we keep hearing and people now believe is that carbon dioxide causes global warming. We need to consider the real facts because we are about to waste a huge amount of money for nothing.
The Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii monitors carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is only a trace gas which is approximately 0.04% of the atmosphere. They said that it took 150 years for the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere to increase from 0.028% to 0.038%. (These percentages are usually expressed in parts per million (ppm) to make them sound larger.) The increase of the carbon dioxide level of 0.01% over a 150 year period is not enough physical mass change per year to have caused any measurable temperature changes much less global warming. There must be some other reason for the global warming, and there is.
The real cause of global warming is the increase of the human population. As the human population grows, we build new houses, buildings and cities with new streets, roads and high ways. We clear more land and plow more fields for agriculture. All this new development produces new bare surfaces or surfaces without vegetation growth on them. These new bare surfaces when exposed to sun light heat the surrounding air and atmosphere mega times more than a few extra trace gas molecules of carbon dioxide per year ever could. This is your real source of global warming.
There is a company in Cranbury, New Jersey, called Brilliant Light Power Inc. that has discovered and is developing a new source of pollution free energy that will shortly make all other energy sources obsolete. By means of a catalyst, they are able to move the electron closer to the proton in the hydrogen atom which causes the releases of tremendous amounts of energy. The hydrogen atoms in the water molecules are the source for the hydrogen used which makes this energy source always accessible, unlimited and free.
This new energy technology is known by all the automobile manufacturers, and it is why they are all now starting to manufacture electric cars and trucks. In the future, hydrocarbon based fuels will mostly become obsolete by natural market forces.
With this new and real energy technology, we can build desalting water plants near the oceans and pump enough fresh water inland to make the desserts bloom all over the world. We can build multistory green houses underground that are Artifical Intelligence and robotic operated to meet our food supply needs, and we can return our farmlands and rivers back to nature. This will solve the global warming problem and provide the needed land and food for population expansion for a long time into the future. The Democrat’s Green New Deal is a huge misuse of our resources, and it is also a huge and needless waste of our children’s money and future.
Darrell M. Dougherty,
Pocatello