The snowy weather that hit East Idaho starting on Thursday will continue for much of the next week.
The next storm is expected to bring more snow and wind to East Idaho starting Saturday morning. It will be followed by storms expected to hit Monday-Tuesday and next Thursday-Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and wind chill warnings for East Idaho to alert the public of Saturday's expected winter onslaught of snow, severe cold and powerful gusts.
The incoming storm is part of what AccuWeather meteorologists are calling "one of the most active winter weather patterns in decades" to hit the continental U.S.
AccuWeather issued a press release on Thursday night warning that the severe winter weather "will continue to bombard much of the nation with snow, ice, dangerous cold and a host of serious impacts into next week."
East Idaho began to experience all of that with the Thursday-Friday storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region's higher elevations while lower elevations such as Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg received rain and less than an inch of snow.
The storm that will hit East Idaho Saturday morning through Saturday night is forecast to impact the region's lower elevations with much more ferocity.
Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Raft River, Burley, Rupert, Malad, Preston, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony are all expected to receive up to 4 inches of snow from Saturday's storm.
East Idaho's higher elevations could see at least that much or even more snow depending on the storm's severity.
The weather service said the areas hardest hit by Saturday's storm will be Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow could fall Saturday on those areas.
The weather service said it's even possible that some of the region's higher mountaintops could receive 16 inches of snow on Saturday.
In addition to the snow, Saturday's storm will bring winds of up to 40 mph to East Idaho that will create blowing and drifting snow that will make road conditions even more treacherous.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service said.
The snow that arrives on Saturday morning in East Idaho is expected to be accompanied by severe wind chill in the Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois and Spencer areas. The weather service said the wind chill will make conditions feel like they're up to 40 degrees below zero in those areas Friday night through Sunday morning.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service reported. "Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in the Stanley area, in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas, and in parts of northern Idaho. Southwest Idaho including the Boise and Mountain Home areas is under a winter storm warning.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are also in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, while most of Montana is under a wind chill warning.
The weather service will provide more details on the expected Monday-Tuesday and next Thursday-Friday storms as they approach, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest winter weather updates.