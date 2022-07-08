This column addresses transgender participation in female sports. My opinion before researching the subject was that it is inherently unfair competition. Reading about the topic caused me to realize the issue is far more complex than meets the eye.
Transgender is an adjective describing individuals who identify with a gender different from the sex they were assigned at birth. There are numerous gender classifications (reading about them made my head spin), but sex gender identification is fairly simple — three categories exist — male, female and intersex.
The intersex category used to be referred to as hermaphroditism and includes humans born with bodies that fall outside of the accepted male/female binary. The term hermaphrodites has fallen out of favor because no documented case exists of a human reproducing as a male and female. All human embryos start as females, but biological processes convert approximately half of us to become male.
This conversion process is far from “perfect,” as deviations occur where chromosomes, genitalia and/or internal sexual organs do not correlate solely to one sex. Though considered abnormal, intersex births are more common than you might think. Planned Parenthood and other sources estimate 1 to 2 humans per 100 births in the United States are born with mixed biology.
Historically, individuals identified at birth as intersex were assigned male or female based upon the treating doctor and family’s determination of which sex appeared more dominant. Surgeries and medications were and are available options utilized to promote the identification process although their use during infancy has become more controversial in recent years.
Long before the transgender question existed in competitive sports, female sexuality was an issue due to the intersex variant. For example, testing standards were required for many years to compete in the Olympics to verify athletes met the biological definition of a female — no testing was required for men.
Having excessive testosterone was the primary factor that disqualified contestants from competing as women. Testosterone is the hormone that fuels men’s physical strength advantage in providing more muscle mass and is normally found in men at levels over 10 times that of average females (there are significant outliers found in both sexes).
Many states, including Idaho, have introduced laws prohibiting or restricting transgender females from competing in women’s sports. The claimed motivation for these legislative efforts is that transgender participation in female sports results in unfair competition. Idaho’s outright ban prohibiting transgender females from participating in state sponsored athletics has generated significant controversy. No one legislates against transgender men competing in male sports based upon the widely accepted premise natal men have an inherent advantage. Idaho’s law has been stayed in federal court as being discriminatory and not factually supported pending trial in the underlying action.
No case better illustrates the furor over transgender disparity than that of Lia Thomas. Born a biological male, Thomas was an elite swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania first competing as a male and subsequently as a female. Lia was a respectable collegiate swimmer, but after her transition she excelled in female athletics, becoming the first openly transgender athlete on March 17, 2022, to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) women’s 500-yard freestyle swimming championship.
The time for Lia in her winning race wasn’t record setting in the world of female athletics, but she definitely ranked significantly higher nationally as a competitor after switching to women’s athletics. The debate has raged ever since that it wasn’t a fair race because her significant period of male development before transitioning gave her an unfair advantage.
I have more questions than answers after researching this subject, but the following appear to be accepted truths based upon current knowledge.
Men have competitive advantages in sports over women in most instances due to strength advantages conferred by biology. That is the reason why a woman’s tee is closer in golf, and although individual exceptions exist, these physical advantages are statistically irrefutable in many instances.
The physical strength advantage men have over women isn’t absolute, and women compete equally in certain sports and can gain advantage particularly where endurance is a factor. The length of races in swimming can favor women who, on average, beat men in long distance endurance events.
Transgender women do lose strength and muscle mass over time when their testosterone levels are reduced, but opponents maintain that they still hold physical advantages over cisgender women (a woman that identifies with her birth sex), that are impossible to eliminate if the transgender athlete experienced male puberty.
The number of transgender women competing in college athletics in the United States is approximately 50 out of 200,000 women. This minuscule number make it impossible to have a competitive category solely for transgender women.
From the standpoint of inclusivity, transgender women should be allowed to compete in women’s athletics with the caveat they be subject to fair determinative guidelines similar to those utilized by the NCAA and Olympics. Absolutely banning all intersex or transgender women from competing in women’s sports is discriminatory.
Given the intersex dynamic nature provides, and our current limited knowledge regarding the impacts of transgender transition treatments, Idaho’s law banning all transgender women from competing in female sports should not survive trial on the merits in federal court.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.