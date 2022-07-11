The Pocatello police SWAT team's armored vehicle responds to what authorities thought was a man barricaded inside an apartment on Monday evening adjacent to the Winco supermarket. When police eventually entered the apartment, however, they found it to be unoccupied.
Kyle Riley/For The Journal
Pocatello police SWAT officers at the scene of Monday evening's incident at an apartment complex next to the Winco supermarket.
POCATELLO — Monday night's incident at a north Pocatello apartment complex has ended with no suspect being taken into custody.
Numerous police officers responded to the Yellowstone Townhouse Apartments just north of the Winco supermarket around 7 p.m. Monday believing there was a man barricaded inside one of the apartments.
But when police entered the apartment around 11:15 p.m. Monday they found it to be unoccupied, authorities said.
Police have not yet provided further information on the suspect they believed to be in the apartment or why they were attempting to take him into custody.
The incident began with Pocatello police patrol officers and state troopers responding to the Yellowstone Townhouse Apartments on the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue reportedly because of the man barricaded inside one of the apartments.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday the Pocatello police SWAT team arrived on the scene in its armored vehicle.
Several SWAT team members armed with assault rifles could be seen standing near the armored vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot.
More than 15 other police vehicles and three K-9s responded to the incident as of 9 p.m. Monday and officers began using a loudspeaker to try to communicate with the man they believed was inside the apartment.
Police also deployed two drones, which could be seen flying above the apartment complex.
Police said they believed the man was alone inside the apartment but wouldn't say whether they thought he was armed.
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance and fire truck responded to the incident but police said no one was injured and there were no shots fired.
Some residents of the apartment complex were temporarily evacuated by police as a precaution.
The entrances to the apartment complex were shut down by police during the incident and the public was told to stay away until the situation was resolved.
Pocatello police are expected to provide more information about the incident soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.