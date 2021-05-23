The 2021 Legislative Session has drawn to a close — or an extended recess, at least.
It was the longest legislative session in Idaho history. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
The Idaho State Journal offered local lawmakers a chance to answer three questions:
• What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
• What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
• What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
These are their responses:
Sen. Jim Guthrie
Party: Republican
Hometown: McCammon
Committees: State Affairs (vice chair), Commerce & Human Resources, Resources & Environment
Proud of: I think for me the passage of H 126 which allowed for the production of industrial hemp in Idaho was a significant policy that finally gained legislative and gubernatorial approval. Idaho has tried for several years to pass a similar policy with no success. Recognizing all other states in the union allow for the production of industrial hemp it was frustrating it took Idaho this long to allow this crop rotation option for those in the Ag industry. I was the lead sponsor in the senate and was proud to be part of the team effort that got this policy over the finish line.
Disappointed in: I have worked for the past 3 years on a policy that would allow driving authorization cards for those who are undocumented as well as those who might view this option as less invasive than a traditional “Class D” license. The premise behind the effort was to create a safer road environment for all Idahoans with more drivers having passed road competency testing and therefore eligible to be insured. When the legislation failed, I ran a resolution that would have allowed for an interim study committee to further review of the issue. It easily passed the Senate but the House refused to give the resolution a hearing.
Plans for interim: I am on the interim committee to study the property tax issue in Idaho which has gotten problematic for many Idahoans. H 389, which is intended to address ever-escalating property taxes, did pass this year, and while well-intentioned, contains more problems than solutions. As such I voted against this hastily put together, last-minute policy and will work with other members of the committee to find more sensible solutions going forward. In addition, the Senate and House must find ways to avoid sessions that go into May and don’t adjourn.
Rep. Randy Armstrong
Party: Republican
Hometown: Inkom
Committees: State Affairs (vice chair); Business; Environment, Energy & Technology
Proud of: The voter initiative bill. It requires signatures from a much broader spectrum of the state in order to get an initiative on the ballot. This protects rural Idaho, even communities such as Pocatello. Right now an initiative could be placed on a statewide ballot with no signatures from Bannock County.
The other legislation was the reconfirmation of the role and power of the governor. The Constitution gives him limited power, he overstepped his authority in a way that would have made Fidel Castro cringe. Using some questionable precedence from 100 years ago he stripped the citizens of Idaho of many of their Constitutional Rights, changed laws, which he has no authority to do, required draconian lock-downs, and despicably labeled many of our friends and neighbors as “nonessential.”
How would you like to go home and explain to your children “the reason we are losing our home and unable to buy food is because I am nonessential. Not important to Idaho. The governor thinks I’m useless.” If these people were really nonessential why did the bureaucrats keep collecting taxes from these worthless citizens? Property taxes? Sales taxes? Income taxes?
Disappointed in: There were two bills that didn’t get passed that was a great disappointment to me.
The first said that if your employer requires a covid vaccination, that employer would be fully responsible for any cost or complication arising from that vaccination requirement. That would sober these virtue-signaling entities up, and they might think long and hard before meddling into an employee’s private health affairs. We have HIPAA laws that are supposed to protect us.
The second bill said that if your school failed to provide in-classroom instruction you can move your child to another setting. You also get to take the money the state allocates for your individual child. If the school is not going to properly educate your child, the state shouldn’t be paying them.
Plans for interim: My two main issues going forward is a reduction in the egregious liability the citizens of Idaho have in supporting PERSI, the state retirement plan. Without going into great detail here, we as citizens, have an unimaginable potential liability in providing state employees this luxury plan. I have no plans to do away with it, just make it more fair.
The other piece of legislation is Article V of the Constitution. If we as citizens don’t take action against Washington, they will sell our country away. Article V needs to be embraced and initiated.
Rep. Kevin Andrus
Party: Republican
Hometown: Lava Hot Springs
Committees: Agricultural Affairs (vice chair), Business, State Affairs
Did not respond.
Sen. Mark Nye
Party: Democratic
Hometown: Pocatello
Committees: Finance, Local Government & Taxation
Proud of: There was little to be proud of. This session was the longest in our State’s history. Bills were passed that never should have seen the light of day. Many will be found unconstitutional.
The first two months saw little accomplished. The Majority party holds 80% of the votes, but were fighting over control and some calling the governor a tyrant. It’s been called the worst session ever.
We had to fight to keep Public TV, funding for the libraries, the Office of the Attorney General and others. People forget that last summer a mob broke into the House gallery. Not a proud moment for Idaho.
Disappointed in: I was outraged that $6 million for early childhood learning from the feds was rejected. And banging my head against the wall about what the 80% majority did to higher ed: The 80% saw conspiracies to brainwash our kids and make them into Nazis or Commies or Marxists. You couldn’t make this stuff up — but they did. With no facts.
Plans for interim: To try to get back to common sense and not have Idaho be the poster child for right-wing conspiracy fears. And next year is an election year, so buckle up.
Rep. Dustin Manwaring
Party: Republican
Hometown: Pocatello
Committees: Resources & Conservation, Revenue & Taxation, Transportation & Defense
Proud of: We made one of the most significant transportation investments in Idaho history. This investment will help us keep up with the demands as the fastest-growing state, will help save Idahoans time, keep us safe on the road, and strengthen our economy. This investment directs $80 million in ongoing funding to the Idaho Transportation Department to bond up to $1.6 billion for transportation projects across Idaho. This was accomplished without raising any taxes or fees. New projects in our area include improvements and expansions to I15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls, Highway 34 in Caribou County, and Highway 39 in Bingham County.
Disappointed in: I hoped we would pass legislation that would have provided more uniformity to the legislative session and process. Senate Bill 1068 passed the Senate but not receive a hearing in the House. This bill included a “not to exceed” end of session date as the last Friday in March. It would help the Legislature be more deliberate and timelier in completing the people’s business. It also provided for exceptions for the Legislature to continue a session to address a gubernatorial veto or unforeseen anomaly, as well as extending the length of session with two-thirds concurrence of the Senate and House. Meanwhile, we passed a resolution this year to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would permit the Legislature to call itself back into session with sixty percent of the members of each house requesting it.
Plans for interim: To achieve uniformity and fairness in tax collection, I will be focused on additional proposals and adjustments to the $8M in ongoing property tax cuts passed this year that increased the homeowner’s exemption to $125,000, increased the benefit to those needing assistance with property tax payments up to $1,500, including for disabled veterans, while also capping the amount of valuation available to tax new construction and annexation at 8%. I look forward to listening and taking back some workable modifications to continue to provide tax relief that favors but does not preclude responsible local budgeting.
Rep. James Ruchti
Party: Democratic
Hometown: Pocatello
Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; Revenue & Taxation
Did not respond.
Sen. Steve Bair
Party: Republican
Hometown: Blackfoot
Committees: Finance (chair), Resources & Environment
Did not respond.
Rep. David Cannon
Party: Republican
Hometown: Blackfoot
Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Judiciary, Rules & Administration; Revenue & Taxation
Proud of: Idaho State Legislator is the first and only elected office I have ever held. When my first term started in January, I had few expectations — except that the session would conclude by late March or early April. As I drove from Blackfoot to the Capitol on May 12, I wondered what I had gotten myself into!
Later that day — as midnight approached — the House recessed, likely ending my first legislative session. I have since spent some time pondering the “takeaways”. Here are some of my thoughts:
First, I feel grateful for the opportunity to serve and take pride in a number of legislative accomplishments: We passed a tax relief bill which reduces the income tax rate, the corporate tax rate and provides a tax rebate for all tax-paying Idahoans. We passed a transportation/infrastructure package that will allow Idaho’s roads and bridges to meet the challenges presented by the state’s rapid growth. And, we passed “balance of power” legislation which will safeguard individual freedoms such as the right to bear arms, free exercise of religion, freedom of peaceable assembly and the right to be recognized as “essential.”
Disappointed in: Second, I feel the “sting” of lost opportunities to pass really good legislation. House Bill 248, which would have allowed Idaho’s school districts to opt into the state employee insurance plan represents a great way to improve compensation packages for our state’s teachers (and other school district employees) and should have passed.
Plans for interim: Third, I am excited to tackle additional legislative goals in 2022. In particular, as a member of the Revenue & Taxation Committee, I will work to build on the modest property tax reform that was accomplished this session and will push for further increases to the home exemption.
Through the “highs” and the “lows” I had a great experience, and I take away an even greater appreciation for the system of government — with its checks and balances — envisioned by our nation’s Founders!
Rep. Julianne Young
Party: Republican
Hometown: Blackfoot
Committees: Environment, Energy & Technology; Ethics & House Policy; Judiciary, Rules & Administration; State Affairs
Proud of: I sponsored several key pieces of legislation this session, including legislation improving clarity and transparency in taxpayer-funded construction projects and legislation ensuring businesses and schools can operate without risk of frivolous coronavirus-related lawsuits. I also worked to safeguard representative government and constitutionally protected rights and to ensure that no Idahoan can be marginalized as “non-essential.” However, my greatest success was H377. When negotiations broke down around concerns related to critical race theory, I helped draft new legislation (H377) that strikes a no-nonsense balance, fully respecting freedom of speech while simultaneously prohibiting the use of coercion and shaming to promote discrimination.
Disappointed in: Executive branch over-reach in spending millions of taxpayer dollars without transparency and legislative oversight was identified as a primary concern by both the Idaho House and Senate during the special session which took place in the fall of 2020. The refusal of the executive branch to work with the legislature to resolve this issue is a primary reason the Idaho House felt compelled to recess at the close of the 2021 session rather than adjourn. Hopefully, this important balance-of-powers issue will find better resolution in 2022.
Plans for interim: I will continue to work on a wide variety of issues during the interim including a sage-grouse preservation program to protect Idaho grazing rights; interstate licensing for mental health professionals to provide Idaho’s rural communities with better access to specialized mental health care; legislation to provide adult adoptees with access to their own birth records; and policy to secure patient rights and visitation for immediate families; as well as a slate of other pro-family priorities for 2022. Those with interest in these issues should feel free to reach out to me through my legislative email: jyoung@house.idaho.gov.