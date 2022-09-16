Early 20th century comedian William Claude Dukenfield, stage-named W. C. Fields, did not invent the phrase, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bull.” But he patented a type-cast character who would certainly make that observation about today’s politicians.

Take three examples from recent news: 1) national Democrats’ “celebration” of the Orwellian-named “Inflation Reduction Act,” 2) our glass-ceiling-shattering vice president’s observations about “security” at the U.S. border, and 3) Reclaim Idaho’s rationale for killing their own ill-conceived tax and spend proposition after it qualified to appear on the Idaho ballot this fall.