Early 20th century comedian William Claude Dukenfield, stage-named W. C. Fields, did not invent the phrase, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bull.” But he patented a type-cast character who would certainly make that observation about today’s politicians.
Take three examples from recent news: 1) national Democrats’ “celebration” of the Orwellian-named “Inflation Reduction Act,” 2) our glass-ceiling-shattering vice president’s observations about “security” at the U.S. border, and 3) Reclaim Idaho’s rationale for killing their own ill-conceived tax and spend proposition after it qualified to appear on the Idaho ballot this fall.
Last Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Democrat congressional leaders gathered at the White House, not to answer the nagging question of how an unpaid-for $1.75 trillion spending increase can possibly “reduce inflation.” No, they gathered with political donors, beltway lobbyists and party elites to hear James Taylor play his guitar, enjoy White House pastries and stylish hors d’oeuvres, while “celebrating” the massive and irresponsible spending bill.
Only pennies per dollar of that spending will make it 50 miles out of Washington, D.C. Public interest groups, agency bureaucracies, consultants and green energy contractors will chomp the first bite, and the rest will go to projects like converting the Virgin Islands’ electric grid to Chinese-made solar panels. Want to bet lobbyists for China’s silicon industry recently became James Taylor fans?
Biden’s tone-deaf “celebration” was already an “in your face” to hard-working American citizens. But then the days’ economic news started dropping. Biden’s Commerce department released August’s inflation numbers, including stunning spikes in housing and food costs. The report tracked grocery prices rising at an annualized rate of 11.4 percent, the largest increase since 1979.
Even CNN interrupted streaming “celebration” coverage to report Wall Street’s reaction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 4 percent, or nearly 1,300 points. Across America, entire years of retirement savings vanished as Biden celebrated “inflation reduction” that many consider mythical.
The previous Sunday on “Meet the Press” Vice President Kamala Harris was tossed a softball about border security. Without flinching she stared into the camera and told America that “The border is secure.” And she stuck by that answer even when Chuck Todd, uncharacteristically surprised by such a bold lie, noted that illegal border crossings were approaching historic highs.
The Veep’s blatant denial drew immediate reaction from border patrol agents. They countered, “We have apprehended over 2 million aliens (not including a potential million more “got-aways”) so far this year, which is a record, and the year is not over, and we set a single day apprehension record just last week (of 8,000 in one day), that does not exactly scream that our borders are secure.”
Then, a week-ago Wednesday, the social reformers at Reclaim Idaho, led by progressive activist Luke Mayville, withdrew its disastrous proposition from the Idaho ballot. “It’s clear that we have won,” they said. Mayville explained to the Idaho Capital Sun that they won “by forcing the Legislature to do something good that they would never have otherwise done.”
Mayville’s answer asks Idahoans to ignore the fact that his proposed solution was to set dollars outside the reach of the Legislature, insulate the money from any kind of accountability, and then pay for it (yes, you guessed it) by “soaking the rich.” None of what Mayville wanted will now happen, and Idaho’s tax code, instead of becoming hyper-progressive, will now be flatter than ever.
For all of Mayville’s bragging about “winning,” the demise of his proposition could not be more complete. But hey, he, and President Biden, and Vice-President Harris all share one thing in common: when your brilliance fails to dazzle, you can always try dolloping out large scoops of bull.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.