The Idaho Transportation Department is gearing up to begin improvements to the ‘flying-Y’ interchange system that connects interstates 86 and 15 located on the Pocatello-Chubbuck border.
ITD is currently in the design phase of the project, which will involve roadway, ramp and bridge upgrades at the junction of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15, and building a new separated pedestrian and bicycle path. Construction on the project is slated to begin mid-2022 and conclude in 2025, ITD says.
“This project aims to improve safety, mobility and economic opportunity by upgrading the roadway to current engineering standards, replacing the aging and functionally obsolete bridge structures and improving the turning movements for motorists for better overall function of the system interchange," ITD said about the project.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says he “is just tickled” to see this project coming to fruition. The first time England heard anything about this project was over a decade ago, he said.
“This is going to be a great project, no doubt about it,” England said. “I’ve been involved in this discussion for a decade now, so it's a long time coming. The way that the flying-Y is set up right now is not legal, though it was grandfathered in. Anyone trying to get on at Pocatello Creek to come into Chubbuck it sometimes feels like you’re taking your life into your own hands, so this project will definitely make our communities safer.”
The project involves moving the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 between the Pocatello Creek and Northgate Interchanges west of their present location in what is currently the highway median. Then, the ramp connecting Interstate 15 northbound to Interstate 86 westbound will be reconfigured to exit from the right-hand side of the northbound Interstate 15 lanes rather than from its present location on the left-hand side, ITD says. A new, separate connector ramp will merge traffic entering Interstate 15 northbound from the Pocatello Creek interchange after the Interstate 86 westbound ramp exit.
The ramp connecting Interstate 86 eastbound to Interstate 15 northbound will be reconfigured to merge on the right-hand side of the northbound Interstate 15 lanes, rather than from its present location on the left-hand side. Additionally, Chubbuck Road will be lowered and rebuilt as an underpass to Interstate 15 and two new bridges will be constructed for Interstate 15 over Chubbuck Road.
“A huge impact for us and our community is that Chubbuck Road, instead of going over the interstate, will go under the interstate in the future,” England said. “The big challenge there is that overpass has just never been pedestrian safe. With more and more traffic with the development up there, that becomes such a huge issue. We’ve avoided any major catastrophes but I have probably received as many concerns about that overpass as just about anything.”
England continued, “Anytime there is an activity up there in the Portneuf Wellness Complex area there is a substantial amount of pedestrian traffic that goes over that overpass and right now it is just not friendly for pedestrians or bicycles.”
Two public comment periods for this project occurred in August 2018 and in May 2021. As a result of public feedback concerned with a lack of north-south bicycle and pedestrian facilities along Interstate 15 near the interchange system, ITD has coordinated with the Portneuf Greenway Foundation to construct a separated pathway linking Pocatello Creek Road with the Bannock County Fairgrounds and Portneuf Wellness Complex.
An interactive GIS map of the project that shows improvements and detours is accessible by visiting the following case-sensitive link bit.ly/3A02IMm.
In order to maintain traffic for the anticipated two-year construction of the project, the northwest ramp will need to be lowered prior to beginning bridge construction. This will require closure of the interchange ramp and a detour will route those wishing to enter Chubbuck through the Northgate Interchange to the north. This detour is expected to last approximately two to four weeks.
When it’s time to lower Chubbuck Road under Interstate 15 to construct the two new structures for the crossing, Chubbuck Road will be closed between Sacajawea Drive and Fairgrounds Road. The anticipated closest detour will be via Northgate and New Day Parkway to the north. This detour will be in place for approximately one year to 18 months.
“This project will significantly alter traffic patterns in our region for a while, but now that the interchange is up and running at New Day Parkway it shouldn’t be that much of an inconvenience to the community,” England said. “This project can’t happen soon enough as far as I am concerned.”