Gerald Pizzuto Jr.

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt has notified the Idaho Board of Correction he believes it is unlikely the Department will be able to secure the chemicals necessary to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto.

In a memo to the Board, Director Tewalt says he believes the death warrant for Mr. Pizzuto should be allowed to expire and efforts to prepare for the execution should be suspended.

