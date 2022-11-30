Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt has notified the Idaho Board of Correction he believes it is unlikely the Department will be able to secure the chemicals necessary to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto.
In a memo to the Board, Director Tewalt says he believes the death warrant for Mr. Pizzuto should be allowed to expire and efforts to prepare for the execution should be suspended.
“While our efforts to secure chemicals remain ongoing, I have no reason to believe our status will change prior to the scheduled execution on December 15, 2022,” Director Tewalt wrote in the memo. “In my professional judgement, I believe it is in the best interest of justice to allow the death warrant to expire and stand down our execution preparation.”
Upon receipt of the death warrant for Mr. Pizzuto on Nov. 16, Director Tewalt, announced that IDOC was having difficulty securing the chemicals. He also suspended implementation of SOP 135.02.01.001, Execution Procedures, except for those portions that ensure that Mr. Pizzuto’s due process rights are protected.
“There is no more solemn responsibility than implementing capital punishment, and it is a responsibility this agency approaches with the gravity and care it deserves,” wrote in the memo. “Consistent with your direction, we will maintain our readiness to carry out this process with professionalism, dignity, and respect for everyone impacted.”
Due to ongoing litigation, IDOC will have no further comment on this matter.
