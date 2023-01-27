Wolf in Yellowstone
Idaho’s 2022 population estimate of 1,337 wolves declined by about 13 percent, or 206 wolves, compared with the 2021 estimate based on cameras surveys that measure the population during summer near its annual peak.

“Wolf population reduction has been a priority of the Fish and Game Commission,” Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. “There’s been a concerted effort by Fish and Game staff, hunters, trappers and other partners and agencies to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock and bring the wolf population in balance with prey species, particularly elk.

