It appears all the Idaho legislature can do correctly, is give tax breaks to the rich and a raise to themselves. Trying to raise taxes on the poor is ridiculous, because they don’t even make enough to pay taxes in the first place. Wonder where our Idaho Billions came from? So is the voting public, who seem to have just lost our ballot drop boxes, which limits our voting capabilities and is also illegal. How can Idaho with a population (I believe) under 2 million, have such an abundance of Tax relief money unspent? It definitely isn’t getting spent on property tax relief or addressing lowering the rising gas prices (which are not even affected by the Russian war on Ukraine) and are increasing only due to the greed of Oil companies growing a slush fund for whichever Republican that will let them keep their “ill-gotten gains” (but that’s just a personal opinion).
It’s fairly easy to see who’s in Putin’s back pocket and the driving forces of a dictator at work. It’s far past the time Americans should take the abuse at the pump any longer. Does it take the complete shutdown of ALL service deliveries, trucking transportation, and air carrier stoppages, to get the politicians to cease supporting Putin, Trump and other like-minded evil warlords of destruction? When will we start protecting our Constitution, Americans and the free democracies of the world, as we watch the Ukraine people be ravaged by their 3rd world war that was started for NO reason, except Putin’s greed to gain a larger land mass under his forced rule. He has attacked children and a peaceful country of democratic people, as we watch their homes, hospitals, churches and an entire country be wiped off the map by a war of hate.
It appears that our votes are needed to stop the gluttony of greed in Idaho (if we’re allowed to vote) the people’s choice. Vote out the hate group followers, and the rich enough politicians before the people of this state have to relocate to find an affordable place to even rent. Then we may be able to purchase individual homes without having an intravenous lifeline to the banks and greedy tax abusers in our home state. Vote to stop the abuse of the people in Idaho. When they raised the sales tax to 6% it was to be reduced later and not meant to last forever. Now the greedy want to increase sale taxes on the poor, higher than ANY STATE across the country, at least remove it from food products first.
I think that well has dried up, and now it would only be like squeezing a turnip trying to get it to bleed money. Vote (if we get a chance) to stop the abuse of voter rights in America. Take back our state from the greed and the suddenly radical right wing politicians in control of the gas pumps Nationwide. We may not get another chance to hear the people’s voices in the next vote count, if the attack on Americans by hate continues.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello