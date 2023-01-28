St. Luke's Magic Valley

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy.

The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media.

