The annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival will take place Oct. 5 to 9 in Ketchum.

 Photo courtesy of Carol Waller

KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.

Each fall, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival honors the 150-plus year annual tradition of moving sheep ("trailing") from high mountain summer pastures down through the Valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south. This annual migration is living history and the focus of a unique and authentic Festival that celebrates the people, arts, cultures and traditions of Idaho’s sheep ranching families, highlighting the principal contributors — the Basques, Scottish and Peruvians.

