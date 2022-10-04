KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
Each fall, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival honors the 150-plus year annual tradition of moving sheep ("trailing") from high mountain summer pastures down through the Valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south. This annual migration is living history and the focus of a unique and authentic Festival that celebrates the people, arts, cultures and traditions of Idaho’s sheep ranching families, highlighting the principal contributors — the Basques, Scottish and Peruvians.
The five-day Festival includes nonstop activities in multiple venues — history, folk arts, a Sheep Folklife Fair, lamb culinary offerings, a Wool Festival with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, championship Sheepdog Trials and, the always entertaining, Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.
2022 festival highlights include:
• Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep trailing down Main Street in Ketchum.
• Championship Sheepdog Trials featuring over 110 of the county’s most talented border collies and their handlers competing for top awards. New location this year.
• Sheep Folklife Fair featuring the Basque, Scottish and Peruvian dancers and musicians, sheep shearing demonstrations, over 80 sheep and wool product vendors, children’s activities and more.
• Sheep Tales Gathering will present Voices from the Land -Unique Stories of Women in Ranching, featuring women ranchers from three prominent Western sheep ranches. New program this year.
• Culinary Events with the For the Love of Lamb tastings, Lamb Fest at the Folklife Fair, cooking with lamb classes and Farm to Table Lamb Dinners. New options for Lamb Fest this year.
• Wool Fest featuring ten different classes and workshops.
• Hikes and Histories featuring Idaho’s sheep ranchers and renowned storytellers.
• Happy Trails Closing Party in the Ketchum Town Square with food and live music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.