Stars above Steinfell's Dome at City of Rocks

Stars above Steinfell's Dome at City of Rocks

 Savana Jones/National Park Service

ALMO, Idaho — City of Rocks National Reserve is proud to announce that it has received full certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). City of Rocks National Reserve, or “City,” does not have any artificial lighting within the reserve's boundaries; thus, it preserves the night sky with minimal light pollution. City's dark skies are experienced today as they were by Shoshoneans and their ancestors, and by immigrants on the historic California Trail and early settlers.

City partnered with nearby Castle Rocks State Park to improve outdoor lighting at several locations, including an administrative unit and visitor center, to meet the certification requirements. All outdoor light fixtures in Castle Rocks State Park are now dark-sky friendly and compliant with City's lighting management plan.

Lyrids Meteor Shower - SE

Milky Way Near Pinnacle Pass at City of Rocks 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.