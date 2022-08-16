BOISE — About 100 people gathered in the early morning at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. It was cool and sunny at 8:30 a.m., and there was free rugelach — a pastry that originated in the Jewish communities of Poland — from Goldstein’s Bagels & Bialys and coffee from Neckar Coffee on hand.

Wassmuth Center for Human Rights Executive Director Dan Prinzing spoke, addressing both the history and future of the memorial.