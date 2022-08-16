BOISE — About 100 people gathered in the early morning at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. It was cool and sunny at 8:30 a.m., and there was free rugelach — a pastry that originated in the Jewish communities of Poland — from Goldstein’s Bagels & Bialys and coffee from Neckar Coffee on hand.
Wassmuth Center for Human Rights Executive Director Dan Prinzing spoke, addressing both the history and future of the memorial.
“When we give tours here, the first question folks ask is ‘How the heck did this ever happen in Boise, Idaho?’” Prinzing said. “It’s because it’s who we are. It is the heart of the city. It is the heart of the community. It is us. It is a statement to the public that this is who we are in Boise. This is what we believe in.”
Prinzing then talked about a new initiative coming to the memorial to bring an augmented-reality game — phones where people interact with their environment like “Pokemon Go.”
It will be “a game to counter the radicalization of youth,” Prinzing said. “How exciting for a new generation, to bring them into this space, to become involved in the story. It’s not somebody else’s story. It’s my story. It’s how I find myself within the space, how the space works in me, thinking and reflecting.”
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also spoke at the event.
“I said to Dan (Prinzing) this morning, it’s really impossible for me to remember this space not being here,” McLean said. “It feels as though it has always been a part of the community because it is such an important part.”
In the ‘90s, she also wondered why the memorial was built in Boise. “It was because at the time we needed to put a flag in the ground and remind ourselves, given all that was happening in our state and particularly in north Idaho, and everybody else who it is that we aspire to be and can be and are,” McLean said, ”but how likely and easy it is to become that which we don’t want to be.”
McLean recounted her own experience as an undergraduate visiting Anne Frank’s house and Auschwitz. She still remembers the smallness of Frank’s house and how big Auschwitz was.
“I remember walking up the stairs, seeing and feeling those small spaces, and really not being able to imagine how someone just a little younger than me at the time could have written as she wrote and held such hope in such dark, dark times,” McLean said.
There is still work to do, she said. “We find ourselves in so many similar situations that we need to have this. We need to mark this memorial of 20 years,” said McLean. “More importantly, together, we need to say that in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years, we’re going to be able to look back at this anniversary and remember that we not only marked this in our conscience as a city, but that we are willing to continue to take action together.”
Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee also spoke to the crowd — about the partnership the police department has with the center and how officers routinely go there for tours and conversations.
“We come and listen to the important lessons that can be learned here,” Lee said. “We hear of the transgression of the past, and really sit down and question and understand what our roles are as police officers. Fundamentally, that is, for police officers in a free and private society, is swearing to protect human rights.”
He also spoke about how safe Boise is, not just because of the police, but because of the community. “Frankly, the fact that this monument is here, this memorial is here, is a testament to the content of this city’s character,” Lee said.
Prinzing ended by talking about the new Wassmuth Education Center and how the construction process will start behind the memorial’s waterfalls in mid-October and will finish in August 2023.
“How’s it happening?” Prinzing asked. “Because of you. Because of the support of a community that recognizes, in spite of everything, people are still good at heart.”