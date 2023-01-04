Mountain Home

Idaho’s population nearly reached 2 million people for the first time in July, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Only Florida grew at a faster rate nationally.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Fueled still by an influx of people moving from other states, Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country in 2022, with a population that nearly reached 2 million people for the first time in July, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Compared to the previous estimate in July 2021, Idaho grew by 1.8% to an estimated population of 1,939,033 people in July 2022, census officials said.

