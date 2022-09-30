Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

FILE - People march through 8th Street in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Idaho universities are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or emergency contraception. One school also says employees shouldn't tell students how to get birth control. It's the latest restriction in a state that already holds some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation.

 Sarah A. Miller

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well.

The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws.

