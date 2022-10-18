Child Marriage Custody Battle

FILE - Erin Carver stands outside her attorney's office in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. A legal loophole that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect under a ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The case arose from a custody battle between Carver and her ex-husband, William Hornish, who planned to move to Florida and wanted to take their 16-year-old daughter along. Hornish was accused of setting up a “sham marriage” between his daughter and another teen as a way to end the custody fight.

 Rebecca Boone - staff, AP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's child marriage law — which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry if one parent agrees to the union — is unconstitutional. Instead, the justices said that once a child is emancipated by marriage, the family court loses jurisdiction over custody matters.

