Idaho Dems SCOTUS reaction (copy)

Supporters of abortion rights gather as Idaho Democratic leaders react to the reversal of Roe v. Wade during a rally at the Idaho Capitol in Boise on Friday, June 24, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The ruling means potential relatives of an embryo or fetus can now sue abortion providers over procedures done after six weeks of gestation — before many people know they are pregnant. Another stricter ban criminalizing all abortions takes effect later this month.