Anthony

Left to right: Anthony (Tony) Garcia and Haleigh (Kate) Knudsen

The Idaho State Police on behalf of the Teton County Sheriff's Office is issuing an endangered missing person alert.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Anthony (Tony) Garcia, a 15-year-old male who was last seen in the Driggs area at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1.

Anthony was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and white gym shoes. Anthony may be in the company of Haleigh (Kate) Knudsen a 19-year-old female.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Garcia or Haleigh Knudsen, please contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323 or call 911.