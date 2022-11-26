Broken window

The rear window of an Idaho State Police car that was smashed when someone threw a full beer bottle at the vehicle while it was parked along Interstate 84 in Ada County on Thanksgiving Day.

 Idaho State Police Photo

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle.

