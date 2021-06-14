On Monday, June 14, 2021, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on I-15 near milepost 57, near Inkom.
Valerie Woolsey, 55, of Pocatello, was driving northbound in a 2013 Audi Q5. Woolsey attempted a lane change and went off the right shoulder where the vehicle overturned.
Woolsey was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The right lane was blocked by emergency vehicles for approximately one hour and twenty minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.
Woolsey was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.