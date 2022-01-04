Idaho State Journal e-edition offered free of charge today because of weather-related delays in newspaper delivery By Journal Staff Jan 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Idaho State Journal's e-edition is being offered free of charge to our readers today because of the late delivery of the newspaper due to the snowstorm that hit East Idaho this morning. Story continues below video The e-edition can be found at https://www.idahostatejournal.com/eedition/page-a1/page_9138ba2f-39ce-51a4-975d-99d0fcbdf4f4.html Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edition Journal Newspapers Idaho Newspaper Delivery Snowstorm Delay Recommended for you loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesCLASSES CANCELED AT NUMEROUS LOCAL SCHOOLS BECAUSE OF SNOWSTORMAbout 300 Idaho Power customers without electricity after car knocks down power pole near ChubbuckIdaho Fish and Game unsuccessfully attempts to rescue two bull elk from Southeast Idaho reservoirMan says owl led him through blizzard to campsiteWinter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as snowstorm approachesLocal hospitals welcome East Idaho's first babies of 2022Downtown Pocatello church offers a reprieve from the cold with daytime warming shelterNew esthetician in American Falls offers wide range of beauty servicesMan charged with assaulting referee during his son's gameFirst baby of 2022 born in East Idaho Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers Help Snow Removal Snow January Careers ISJ