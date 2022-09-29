Not being allowed back into the Dome after halftime . I have been Going to Games in the Dome from when it was Brand new , Have held Season Tickets for Over 40 Years . WE ARE ELDERLY , like hundreds of other fans in the Dome , we need to go outside at halftime . For Fresh Air - We are in pain because of sitting in the Dome - Get Medications we need -- Get Pain Medication and Many other medical needs -- Get food and drinks to take our Medications . WE HAVE MEDICAL REASONS . Families go outside to let their Kids run and throw the ball to burn energy out of them and to also just Visit . Going to the Dome for IDAHO STATE FOOTBALL is a Way of Life for us and our families , Like the Hundreds who was Not Allowed Back Into the Dome , we have been doing this for Decades of Time .. . . . Like so many others , this was a total Slap in the face to us , Price of Season Tickets $ Hundreds of Dollars - Price of parking $ 10.00 and I personally spent over $ 50.00 Dollars at the Game . IF this is how IDAHO STATE FOOTBALL is Now Treating us Fans , we will No Longer Be Going Back to a Game at IDAHO STATE HOLT ARENA , a waste of Season Tickets . One of the Sad Days of our Life .

Paul Hernandez,

