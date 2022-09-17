The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present the Premier Concert of the 2022-2023 season, Notes from New York, on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m., as the symphony welcomes the new conductor/artistic director, Dr. Nell Flanders, to direct the first concert “Meet Me In New York,” according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.
The season opening night, and Flanders’ debut with the ISCS, will feature ISU music professor of clarinet and department chair, Dr. Shandra Helman, performing the world premier of a new orchestration of Murmurations, a concerto for solo clarinet and orchestra by composer Edward Smaldone, a New York-based composer who will join the ISCS musicians in Pocatello for two rehearsals, giving the musicians the rare opportunity to work with the composer to develop and polish the piece before concert night.
The ISCS musicians will also perform Bernstein’s Candide Overture, Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite-1919.
Flanders joined the ISU faculty at the School of Performing Arts in August in the position of assistant professor and director of orchestral activities which includes the conductor/artist director position.
“Dr. Flanders has assembled an impressive season of concerts with outstanding guest soloists,” noted Bolinger. “Dr. Flanders has brought a new and enthusiastic manner and passion for the music and to the symphony for the community”.
With the support of musicians of the symphony, ISU and the loyal patrons and sponsors, the ISCS looks forward to a very successful season to be able to continue to produce the high level of music in the Jensen Grand Music Hall with a live audience, Bolinger said.
Even though the concerts have fully returned to in-person concerts, Bolinger noted that the symphony is once again planning to live-stream the classical concerts this season free-of-charge for patrons who are not able to attend the concerts.
“We continue to be mindful of the health and safety of our audience, musicians and symphony staff,” Bolinger noted.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595 or in person at the SPAC Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello, ID, 83209.
More details about how to purchase season packages and individual tickets and pricing are available on the symphony’s website, www.thesymphony.us.