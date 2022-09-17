Dr. Nell Flanders

 Idaho State University Photo

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present the Premier Concert of the 2022-2023 season, Notes from New York, on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m., as the symphony welcomes the new conductor/artistic director, Dr. Nell Flanders, to direct the first concert “Meet Me In New York,” according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.

The season opening night, and Flanders’ debut with the ISCS, will feature ISU music professor of clarinet and department chair, Dr. Shandra Helman, performing the world premier of a new orchestration of Murmurations, a concerto for solo clarinet and orchestra by composer Edward Smaldone, a New York-based composer who will join the ISCS musicians in Pocatello for two rehearsals, giving the musicians the rare opportunity to work with the composer to develop and polish the piece before concert night.