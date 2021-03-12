BOISE — Estefania Ors has been there for all of it.
The fifth-year senior played in Idaho State’s last Big Sky championship game appearance, a 62-56 loss to Montana State in 2017.
Ors won Big Sky Freshman of the Year that season. She was named Reserve of the Year as a sophomore. She’s been honorable mention Big Sky and a preseason all-conference pick.
But never, in any of those years, did Ors get closer to a conference title than she did as a freshman.
In 2018, the Bengals lost in the semifinals. In 2019, they suffered a shocking loss to Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals after star senior Grace Kenyon hurt her ankle in the final game of the regular season. And last year, with Ors out for the season after a serious knee injury, ISU fell to Idaho in the semifinals.
It’s been a tough four years of near misses and close calls for both the Bengals, who’ve consistently been one of the top teams in the conference without having anything to show for it, and for Ors, who wasn’t even sure if she’d be able to come back from her knee injury.
As the time ticked down in Friday’s Big Sky championship game between Idaho State and Idaho, Ors was on the bench again. But instead of an injury, she was chilling with her friends, watching as ISU’s bench players closed out a shocking 84-49 blowout of their in-state rivals to win the program’s first Big Sky title since 2012.
“It’s really special,” Ors said. “Back in my freshman year, I didn’t really understand everything, because I was foreign to it. Now that I do, I really appreciate it.”
With the win, the Bengals clinched the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which is being held this year in a bubble in San Antonio. The Bengals will learn their seed and first-round opponent on Monday.
Friday’s championship game was billed as a showdown between the top two teams in the league. The Bengals and Vandals were working on a combined 29-3 streak going into the game, with two of those losses to each other. Instead, Idaho State hit its brilliant best, leaving behind a shorthanded Idaho team that ran out of gas with two of its stars, all-conference guard Gina Marxen and top reserve Hailey Christopher, out because of COVID protocols.
The Bengals shot 58% for the game to Idaho’s 27%. Ors made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, countering a hot start by Idaho, and as the Vandals faded, the Bengals just didn’t stop making shots.
“It was unexpected, not to win, but to win this way,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said. “We just came out on fire, played exceptional defense on top of some very strong offense. We’re just happy to see it all come together.”
Ors ended up making her first six shots of the game as ISU led 27-17 after the first quarter and 44-26 at halftime.
The Spanish sharpshooter went on to finish with 21 points on nine shots, missing just one field-goal attempt, but she was far from the only one making plays for Idaho State.
In the years since that title-game loss in 2017, Sobolewski has built the deepest roster in the league, and it showed on Friday. French point guard Diaba Konate scored 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting, running past Idaho’s guards for fast-break layups and even hitting two 3-pointers when the Vandals backed off. On defense, she keyed ISU’s stifling effort by locking down precocious Idaho freshman Sydney Gandy, who was named to the all-tournament team but barely had space to dribble against Konate.
“I took this game like my last game,” said Konate, still just a redshirt freshman. “I just told myself I was going to play hard, have fun. ... We have to seize the moment, and it doesn’t happen every time, so that felt really special.”
Delaney Moore had 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting, diving to the rim for layups as the Bengal guards showed off their passing. Leading scorer Dora Goles had just seven points but led ISU with five assists as the Bengals put on a top-to-bottom brilliant performance that drove home what Sobolewski has been saying all season about his team’s incredible chemistry.
“We love each other,” Ors said. “We’re like sisters all of the time. That’s what makes us better.”
By the end, the final was such a foregone conclusion that Sobolewski pulled his starters with about five minutes left in the fourth, letting them soak up the cheers from the scattered ISU fans behind the bench.
The celebration even happened a little early, with confetti cannons behind both baskets going off with six seconds left in the game after the buzzer sounded for a shot-clock violation on ISU’s last possession.
When the final buzzer finally did sound, the starters sprinted off the bench to catch the players on the court in a group hug. Konate danced as her teammates made snow angels in the fallen confetti. And, a year after she sat on the bench as the Bengals lost to Idaho in the tournament, Ors added one more Big Sky award to her trophy case — tournament MVP.
“It’s the work of my teammates,” Ors said. “They’re the ones who got me in that position. I totally didn’t expect it. ... It feels amazing. I’ve been wanting this for so long.”