Idaho’s Republican lawmakers claim to want less government, yet they consistently strip power from voters and local communities and give it to themselves. They forbid local communities from even voting on local sales taxes to pay for basic services and are working to further hamstring local governments by limiting property tax increases and restricting the creation of rainy day funds (in spite of near-unanimous opposition from local officials).
They want to make citizens’ initiatives impossible in retaliation for voters approving Medicaid expansion against their wishes. A recent Senate committee hearing was flooded with hundreds of residents opposing this effort; the committee moved forward regardless, public comment apparently being a mere formality. The same people who bemoan the “nanny government” won’t trust local communities to even make their own decisions about grocery bags.
The Idaho Conservative Agenda even seeks to require that administrative rules—created by a separate and equal branch of government—be approved by the legislature.
Idaho’s lawmakers don’t want to lead; they want to rule. And they can because there is no competition in Idaho elections. Until candidate research in Idaho means more than “looking for the ‘R,’” we’ll continue to be treated like children by wannabe tyrants.
Ryan Urie,
Moscow