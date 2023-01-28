Governor Idaho Inauguration

New Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is sworn in on the steps of the state Capitol on Jan. 6.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Wednesday was Debbie Critchfield’s 23rd day on the job as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She guided the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee through the 2024 public school budget request, promising to prioritize students, teachers, communities and achievement as she oversees the state’s public school system and budget.

Historically, the public school budget request is one of the closest-watched budget hearings of the year because of the amount of money involved and the number of students and teachers the money supports. It is the second-largest budget in the state, behind Medicaid.

