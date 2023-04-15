Idaho’s new driver’s license and ID card are here
DMV courtesy photo

 Idaho has a new driver’s license design. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the new cards earlier this month. All new cards, renewals, and replacements will have the new design.

“The new license showcases some of Idaho’s best features,” said DMV administrator Lisa McClellan. “Idaho’s state bird, the mountain bluebird, is featured prominently. Idahoans will also notice the Sawtooth Mountains and the Idaho Statehouse.”

