About 50 Idaho Power customers attended the Idaho Public Utilities Committee (PUC) hearing on October 27. Most testified that solar power is important for their families, the environment, and the local economy. Not one person defended Idaho Power’s (IP) VODER study which lowers the value of solar power from about 9 ¢/kWh to nearly 2 ¢/kWh.
Many participants knew of the independent Crossborder Energy study (See ID Sierra Club website) which takes into account all quantifiable and measurable factors, yielding a higher value of 18 ¢/kWh. Idaho Power’s low value shows bias and a clear conflict of interest. By keeping the value of solar power low, IP can buy low and sell high - at the homeowner’s expense.
As the regulating authority over Idaho Power, the PUC has a responsibility to act in the best interests of citizens. A low value of solar will have a chilling effect on homeowners because they will have to size up their systems, making them more expensive and extending the payback time.
The PUC also has a responsibility to consider the economic impact of utility related decisions on Idaho businesses. Every year $730 million leaves Idaho to pay for electricity that is generated out of state. Our transportation fuels are also imported from out of state. A fair and equitable net metering policy gives Idahoans the opportunity to power their homes and vehicles while keeping those millions of dollars in Idaho strengthening our local economies.
Solar owners deserve accurate compensation for the power they put on the grid. The PUC should supplement the VODER study with the analysis in the Crossborder Energy study or they should commission an independent external study themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.