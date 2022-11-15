About 50 Idaho Power customers attended the Idaho Public Utilities Committee (PUC) hearing on October 27. Most testified that solar power is important for their families, the environment, and the local economy. Not one person defended Idaho Power’s (IP) VODER study which lowers the value of solar power from about 9 ¢/kWh to nearly 2 ¢/kWh.

Many participants knew of the independent Crossborder Energy study (See ID Sierra Club website) which takes into account all quantifiable and measurable factors, yielding a higher value of 18 ¢/kWh. Idaho Power’s low value shows bias and a clear conflict of interest. By keeping the value of solar power low, IP can buy low and sell high - at the homeowner’s expense.

