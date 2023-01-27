It appears that the recent Nationwide multiple mass murders in the first 4 weeks of the New Year have set terrible records for chaos killings. The tremendous loss of life and families decimated by gun violence must stop. Seditionists are being convicted in large numbers for the attempted fascist coup on our Nation’s Capital building. Why are Idaho politicians planning on legalizing radical militia movements in Idaho? We have the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, (possibly the Space Force), and the National Guard for protection. It seems that radical militias needed 200 years ago, now only add gas to the burning hatred, fear, and chaos of fascism backing an ex-presidents’ desire to be King in America.
Somehow a new white Temple, and Olive Garden Restaurant in our area, don’t really need armed militia protection from free speech and the harmless citizens of Idaho. When the country is spinning into an abyss of uncontrolled gun violence the very LAST thing we need, are more seditionists with high power weapons legalized in Idaho. It seems that some politicians are marching to a very different drummer and have misplaced their sense of reason or possibly exchanged it, for free boxes of bullets with every vote they get!
This too seems like insanity but ends up all too real in the daily headlines. Violence and hate must be starved out of the mainstream of everyday life. Nourish the American lifestyle with the freedoms we share, to lead normal lives and not have to dodge bullets just to go get the mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.