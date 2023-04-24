Idaho politicians are inventing new laws restricting citizens’ freedoms to make healthcare choices that remove lifesaving care for individuals. It seems that politicians have initiated the (right to decide healthcare restrictions), by creating the first law of its kind in America, over and beyond any other states’ previous restrictive abortion laws being enacted. We now have “Abortion Trafficking”, that adds penalties of jail time for opposing the new restrictive, fundamentally whacko law of the righteous, right political movement.

It makes no difference to politicians if it diminishes Constitutional freedoms of the individual or causes hardships to every person in need of medical treatment. Doctors, nurses and those who use safe medications for abortions will now be recognized as criminals according to politicians in Idaho. The continuing restrictions of the freedoms to choose healthcare procedures, in itself, is being listed as a criminal act under this new freakish Idaho law, with jail time included.

