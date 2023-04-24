Idaho politicians are inventing new laws restricting citizens’ freedoms to make healthcare choices that remove lifesaving care for individuals. It seems that politicians have initiated the (right to decide healthcare restrictions), by creating the first law of its kind in America, over and beyond any other states’ previous restrictive abortion laws being enacted. We now have “Abortion Trafficking”, that adds penalties of jail time for opposing the new restrictive, fundamentally whacko law of the righteous, right political movement.
It makes no difference to politicians if it diminishes Constitutional freedoms of the individual or causes hardships to every person in need of medical treatment. Doctors, nurses and those who use safe medications for abortions will now be recognized as criminals according to politicians in Idaho. The continuing restrictions of the freedoms to choose healthcare procedures, in itself, is being listed as a criminal act under this new freakish Idaho law, with jail time included.
Even before anyone tries to go to another state for medical care, due to the fact that Healthcare funding has been cut in Idaho, laws are enacted to restrict a person’s freedom to choose. Authoritarian political control of those trying to force their will on people who live in this state, continues. Few good personal choices are left that don’t have a lifetime of consequences for the individual. It’s being realized that criminalizing abortion, forces someone to carry the child until birth, no matter the outcome to that child yet unborn.
But after that birth is forced into this world of confusion, no financial aid of ANY kind is being offered to the family or individual with a new or damaged child, now deprived of any healthcare or in a poverty situation. Women are being forced to give birth in Idaho, no matter the hardship situations the individual or family must deal with. It could be close to the time that everyone moves to a different state, or simpler yet, have another election to remove those radical politicians restricting the American lifestyle of freedoms under the Constitution. Limited once again by the Idaho Legislature who apparently are trying to degrade the freedoms of the Constitution further.
Root it out......if Danny here does not know an old crone with a twig, I missed my guess.
No wire hangers!
