Gas prices have continued their post-holiday drop, with Idaho’s average price three cents less than a week ago and 46 cents lower than a month ago.

The American Auto Association reported Monday that Idaho has fallen off the top 10 most expensive gas list and currently ranks 13th in the nation for the most expensive fuel. As of Monday, the state’s average price for regular gasoline was $3.40 per gallon. The national average was $3.28 per gallon, which is six cents lower than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago.

