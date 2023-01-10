Gas prices have continued their post-holiday drop, with Idaho’s average price three cents less than a week ago and 46 cents lower than a month ago.
The American Auto Association reported Monday that Idaho has fallen off the top 10 most expensive gas list and currently ranks 13th in the nation for the most expensive fuel. As of Monday, the state’s average price for regular gasoline was $3.40 per gallon. The national average was $3.28 per gallon, which is six cents lower than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago.
“The national average rose daily starting on Christmas Eve, as holiday travel and severe weather motivated drivers to fill up,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director. “But fortunately, Idaho was spared from the recent spike, and prices here have continued to drop. Now that some of those issues have resolved, both the Idaho and U.S. average prices could take a downward trajectory this week, barring any disruptions in the cost of crude oil.”
Regionally, regular gas prices Monday were $3.50 per gallon in Lewiston; $3.79 per gallon in Grangeville; $3.69 in Moscow; $3.99 per gallon in Pullman and Colfax; and $3.77 per gallon in Riggins.
Across the state, Boise posted regular gas at $3.44 per gallon Monday while the price was $3.15 per gallon in Coeur d’Alene, $3.39 in Idaho Falls, $3.19 in Franklin, $3.37 in Pocatello, $3.44 in Rexburg and $3.43 in Twin Falls.
According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped from 9.3 to 7.5 million barrels per day last week. Lower demand has stabilized the national average, which dropped a penny over the weekend.
The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $75 per barrel, which is $2 less than a week ago and $4 more than a month ago. Crude prices declined last week amid concerns of a global recession and rising COVID-19 cases in China. If economic concerns persist, crude prices could fall this week, bringing down gas prices in the process.
The Idaho State Journal contributed to this report.
