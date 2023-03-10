In 2020, Idaho pregnant and new moms died in childbirth at over twice the rate compared to 2019. Idaho legislators have demonstrated they do not care.

The way to have more Idaho pregnant and newly delivered moms live is to know exactly what's killing them. The Idaho Maternal Mortality Review Committee does this, and Idaho politicians pulled the bill to continue this committee. It will be defunded in June of this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.