Capitol Riot Sentencings

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

An Idaho man who traveled to Washington in a car loaded with weapons and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony during the Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison.

Josiah Colt, one of the first rioters to reach the Senate floor on Jan. 6, 2021, later pleaded guilty that year to obstructing Congress' certification of Joe Biden's White House victory.

