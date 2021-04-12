Congratulations to Scott Turner of Boise on setting a new catch-and-release state record for steelhead trout. Turner landed the monster sea-going trout on April 11 on the South Fork Clearwater. The fish measured 39.25 inches long — beating Samuel Brumbaugh's previously held record by 1.25 inches.
As an avid angler, Turner has set multiple other records on a variety of species. This spring, he was on a quest to reclaim the top steelhead spot after his previous 2017 record had been broken.
Steelhead fishing on the South Fork Clearwater remains open through April 30.