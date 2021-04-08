BOISE — Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is working on putting together a task force to examine indoctrination in Idaho education and to protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism, and Marxism.
"As I have traveled around the state and spoken with constituents and parents, it has become clear to me that this is one of the most significant threats facing our society today. We must find where these insidious theories and philosophies are lurking and excise them from our education system," Lt. Gov. McGeachin said. "Idahoans are increasingly frustrated by the apparent lack of awareness and leadership coming from the state on these issues."
Other states are taking action.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently said, "There's no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money."
DeSantis pledged that Florida's curriculum will "expressly exclude" the teaching.
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson has created a bi-partisan task force to address indoctrination in public schools.
In Arkansas, a bill is being considered that would prohibit any Arkansas public school from offering "a course, class, event, or activity within its program of instruction that ... promotes division between, resentment of, or social justice for Race; Gender; Political affiliation; Social class; or Particular class of people."
"Where is Idaho in this fight?" asked Lt. Gov. McGeachin. "We need to look at what Florida, Arkansas, and North Carolina are doing to combat these poisonous theories."
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who was asked by Lt. Gov. McGeachin to participate on the task force, offered her support for the endeavor.
"I appreciate the Lt. Governor taking the initiative to push back against the flawed concept that white people are inherently racist and that our young people should be made to feel guilty for actions they have never committed and biases they have never displayed. This is the kind of proactive leadership Idaho so desperately needs right now."
More information regarding the task force will be made available in the coming weeks.