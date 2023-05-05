Denise Neujahr

Denise Neujahr

 Courtesy of Denise Neujahr

A North Idaho librarian has received a distinguished award for her work providing safe spaces for LGBTQ+ teens amid community backlash.

Denise Neujahr, a district teen librarian at the Community Library Network based in Post Falls and Hayden, is the recipient of the 2023 American Library Association’s Lemony Snicket Prize for Noble Librarians Faced with Adversity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

The Journal pushing their transgenda one article at

A time. The Rainbow Squad sounds a bit militant...

Is this where they radicalize future tranny school shooters?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.