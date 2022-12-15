Idaho House In Session

The House in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. 

 Otto Kitsinger/Idaho Capital Sun

Even with revenue collections coming in below forecasts, the state of Idaho is projected to end the 2023 fiscal year with a $1.54 billion budget surplus, according to the last budget and revenue update before the new legislative session starts in January.

Idaho’s revenues at this point, almost halfway through the fiscal year, are 7.2 percent, or $144.6 million, more than they were last December — when the state was building toward the 2022 fiscal year’s record budget surplus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.