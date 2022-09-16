TRAFFICKING ILLUSTRATION.jpg
Stock Image / Adobe

BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there, the females were offered services as a first step in getting away from their lifestyle. Last night, six adult females were contacted and offered services by partner organizations. The women ranged from 24 to 45 years old.

"While this operation draws public attention to the issue of trafficking, law enforcement and our community partners work daily to stop trafficking," said Idaho State Police Detective Vickie Gooch, who co-chaired the operation. "Due to their situation, these women cannot easily escape victimization and require assistance. As law enforcement cannot provide adequate services, we need victim specialists embedded in our operations who partner with community organizations and social service agencies to help victims escape trafficking. Victims typically have an immediate need for food, lodging, medical services, counseling, therapy, drug rehabilitation, or job placement as they take the first of many steps to rebuild their lives."