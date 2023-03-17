The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill that would require schools to provide separate bathrooms, locker rooms and sleeping quarters for students based on their sex assigned at birth. The legislation now heads to Gov. Brad Little.

Senate Bill 1100 allows the schools to provide alternate accommodations for students who are unwilling or unable to use assigned facilities. The bill also includes exemptions for natural disasters, temporary restrooms, unisex bathrooms, and those who enter the restroom to provide medical assistance or janitorial services.

