POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year.
The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited and grateful to bring the event back and celebrate some “extremely inspiring and deserving honorees.”
“By sharing the stories of these incredible individuals, we hope to celebrate these remarkable Idaho citizens, recognize their efforts and significant contributions, and equally important, we hope to inspire, motivate others and show how proud we are to be in this beautiful state,” Mannan said.
Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal honors Idahoans whose efforts not only improve their communities, but also preserve and promote the richness of the state, according to jrmfoundation.org.
“These men and women are awarded for their selfless and unending efforts to create a better world for everyone and ultimately for the future due to the present-day achievements,” according to the website. “Idaho is an incredible place, but it is the people of Idaho that make it a great state.”
Ten community-nominated medalists have been selected for this year’s event themed, “Resilience in Uncertain Times.”
“We felt the theme of ‘Resilience in Uncertain Times’ was appropriate for this year’s search of medalists because we went through a period no one had expected and that required a great amount of resilience,” Mannan said. “Similarly, our medalists for this year reflect how being resilient was a necessary trait to overcome obstacles and challenges, whether in their personal or professional lives.”
Mannan says they are excited to have some of their long-term partners returning this year to support the award ceremony and the annual JRM Fundraising Gala that follows. The gala, which has already sold out this year, is used to support the nonprofit’s mission to improve the lives of women and children through health and education initiatives and emergency relief efforts. Proceeds help with things like domestic violence and child abuse prevention, educational scholarships and training, food insecurity, housing assistance and other emergency relief.
“I can’t emphasize this enough: it is because of our supporters and partners from a variety of industries and sectors that the JRM Foundation has made it this far to celebrate a decade of giving and community service and our 10th Idaho Hometown Hero Medal (Ceremony),” Mannan said.
She notes that the small, primarily volunteer-run foundation has been able to donate more than $430,000 to local and international projects over the years.
Mannan says they are always looking for more partners and sponsors to assist them in their work.
“This year particularly, we are looking for more donations and sponsors as COVID-19 led to a pause of two years in our fundraising efforts. We hope to bounce back stronger and, like our medalists, resilient,” Mannan said.
Those interested in attending the Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which is free to the public, or supporting the JRM fundraiser can visit jrmfoundation.org for more information. They can also contact Mannan by email at questions@jrmfoundation.org.
Mannan says they will also have a free partner charity expo at 4 p.m., prior to the award ceremony.
“We invite our community members to please come out and meet the medalists and learn about the work JRM Foundation is doing,” Mannan said.
Here’s a closer look at this year’s Idaho Hometown Hero Medalists based on information provided by the JRM Foundation for Humanity:
Former Idaho representative and senator Cherie Buckner-Webb, of Boise, was the first black person elected to the Idaho Legislature. She is also the founder of Principle of Sojourner Coaching. She will serve as the keynote speaker during this year’s award ceremony.
Karl Pettit, of Pocatello, is the director of Valley Mission and the worship/arts pastor at First Baptist Church.
John Herbert McDonald, of Ketchum, is a longtime postmaster, veteran and a founder of Swiftsure Therapeutic Riding Center.
Lejla Becirovic, of Twin Falls, is a Bosnian refugee, social worker and artist.
Rick Phillips, of Pocatello, has served as the president of the Pocatello Rotary Club and governor of Rotary District 5400.
David Rhuter, of Buhl, volunteers with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and is a scuba diver instructor.
Jamar Brown, of Pocatello, has been engaged in nonprofit and community work for decades, most recently serving as the chair of the Human Relations Advisory Committee for Pocatello.
Chris Osborne, of Pocatello, is a Native American, drag queen entertainer and Pocatello LGBTQ2S community member.
Kent Oram, of Pocatello, is the president and CEO of Idaho Central Credit Union.
Juan Alvarez, of Idaho Falls, is the chief operations officer and executive vice president of Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the management and operating entity for the Idaho National Laboratory.