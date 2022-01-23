Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A rockslide has shut down State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry.
SMITHS FERRY — Idaho State Highway 55 (SH-55) between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road has been closed due to a rockslide overnight.
The road will remain closed until further notice.
This slide occurred in a different area than the rockslide that closed SH-55 late last fall.
Geotechnical experts need to assess the stability of the hillside and determine next steps to reopen SH-55 safely. Construction crews are heading to the area.
Until the highway is reopened, travelers can use U.S. Highway 95 as the alternate route.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: