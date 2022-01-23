Rockslide

A rockslide has shut down State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry.

 Idaho Transportation Department Photo

SMITHS FERRY — Idaho State Highway 55 (SH-55) between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road has been closed due to a rockslide overnight.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

This slide occurred in a different area than the rockslide that closed SH-55 late last fall.

Geotechnical experts need to assess the stability of the hillside and determine next steps to reopen SH-55 safely. Construction crews are heading to the area.

Until the highway is reopened, travelers can use U.S. Highway 95 as the alternate route.