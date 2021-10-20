BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s COVID-19 case numbers are so high that the state is still worse off than when it first entered crisis standards of care, but public health officials said Tuesday that some hope is on the horizon.
“For the first time since July, things are headed in a better direction,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during a public briefing, noting that the number of new cases was flattening out. “It also means that we are not out of the woods yet.”
One month ago, Idaho gave hospitals permission to ration health care as needed as they became overwhelmed with high numbers of unvaccinated coronavirus patients. There are still too many COVID-19 patients for the hospitals to handle normally — forcing most non-emergency surgeries to be delayed and requiring patients to be treated in areas not normally used for care, like classrooms and hallways — but the average daily number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients is starting to decline, Jeppesen said.
There were an average of 615 COVID-19 patients in Idaho hospitals each day last week, he said, down from a high of 759 patients. The number of coronavirus patients requiring intensive care unit beds or ventilators has also dropped somewhat.